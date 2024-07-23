Akanksha Puri on challenges of shooting in rain: Managing hair, makeup is difficult

Shillong, July 23: Actress Akanksha Puri, whose new monsoon romantic song ‘Hum Tum Milte Hain’ was released on Tuesday, shared the challenges of shooting in the rain.

The song features Akanksha alongside Laqshay Kapoor and showcases the enchanting voices of Payal Dev and Laqshay, with music composed by Aditya Dev and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

Talking about the preparation for the song, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ star said: “You don’t have to work hard or prepare when you have romance in the rain… Rain itself sets the mood.”

Shooting in the rain presents unique challenges, including maintaining hair and makeup and working on wet floors.

Despite these hurdles, Akanksha expressed her love for rain songs, saying, “Yes, it’s true, shooting in the rain is challenging. Managing hair and makeup, along with shooting on wet floors, is quite difficult. But the rain would have been incomplete if I had not shot a romantic song in the rain, and I am so happy I got a chance to work with Payal again. She is my favourite; her voice is magical.”

“It was my first experience shooting with Laqshay, but I didn’t feel like I met him for the first time. We connected immediately, and we had great chemistry. I loved shooting with him,” she added.

Akanksha’s previous monsoon-themed songs have also been hits, and she believes the combination of rain and romance resonates deeply with audiences.

Reflecting on the success of her rain songs, the actress said: “Coincidentally, my earlier rain song was for Payal. I somehow feel that rain and romance are my forte, and the audience will love this song as well. It is one of my steamiest romantic songs, and I am looking forward to a good response for this.”

‘Hum Tum Milte Hain’ is available on Apni Dhun’s YouTube channel. (IANS)