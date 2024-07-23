Tuesday, July 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Panday buys herself a powerful new luxury SUV

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 23: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has currently raised eyebrows for her reportedly growing proximity to star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has treated herself to a brand new powerful gift.

Recently, the actress was seen with a swanky new luxury SUV in the city.

 

Ananya was clicked by the paparazzi next to her white Range Rover that was decorated with a garland at the front.

 

The actress, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the recently released movie ‘Bad Newz’, sported a casual look, and was dressed in a grey tank top which she paired with black shorts and slippers.

 

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. Her accessories included cute earrings and a wristband.

 

As the actress stepped out of her vehicle, a paparazzi present at the spot congratulated her on the new car. Ananya smiled and said, “Thank you.”

 

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Control’ (IANS)

Previous article
Jessica Simpson gushes about sister Ashlee’s return to music stage
