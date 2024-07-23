Bernard launches campaign to evaluate central schemes

SHILLONG, July 21: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has initiated a campaign called “Centre Scheme Pass or Fail,” aiming to evaluate the implementation of various central schemes. The campaign empowers people to assess the effectiveness of these schemes, followed by legal scrutiny.

Marak emphasised that this campaign allows the public to declare whether the state government’s implementation of central schemes is a success or a failure. He stated, “This is interesting because people are made to believe that the Centre is choosy and only part payment is given, whereas the truth is political leaders have manipulated and hijacked the schemes for the benefit of their party.”

The campaign seeks to educate people about their rights and the manner in which the schemes are being implemented, backed by proof. Marak reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced over 200 schemes for the poor and youth, yet many villagers lack basic facilities.

“We are conducting a survey of the central schemes in Gambegre before the bye-election and found that schemes were politically manipulated. False reports of incomplete projects were submitted to the central government by some departments,” he added.

Marak alleged that people are deprived of basic amenities like water, housing, toilets, roads, free rice, wages, quality schools, and medical facilities, which were provided by the central government for their welfare. He claimed that the reality on the ground does not reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

He further alleged, “People have been made to believe that the Centre did not provide basic schemes, whereas the concerned state departments have not done much for the people and have grossly violated the guidelines of the schemes.”

Marak concluded by stating, “We are taking up the matter with the central government and the concerned departments. We might also take legal steps based on the complaints received from the villagers. Centre schemes are provided by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is our duty to monitor the proper implementation of these schemes.”