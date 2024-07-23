Principal cyber security architect from Microsoft USA speaks on AI at USTM

Guwahati, July 23 : Generative AI is the next level of Artificial Intelligence and it will not directly replace a person in a job. It will only replace those who are not skilled in AI. This was stated here today by Imtiaz Ahmed Siddique, Principal Cyber Security Architect, Microsoft USA as he was conducting a workshop on the ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Computer Science Advancement’ organized by the Department of Computer Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

Addressing the students of Computer Science at the Central Auditorium of the University, Mr Siddique said that there is a huge opportunity now in the field of Artificial Intelligence. “Learning is the key, change is a constant thing in life. You need not fear losing a job for AI, because it will not directly replace a person from a job. It will replace those who are not skilled in GAI. So please adopt the latest technology, there is a huge potential in this industry”, he said, according to a Press release.

Speaking about GAI, he said that when it is very good to use, it can be dangerous since people can misuse it and engage in cybercrime which has become a massive industry now. He said, “When we talk about cyber security, we generally refer to four aspects: tools, technology, people, and process. Apart from the technical side, we must know that until and unless we are not going to make our people cyber aware, they keep on making mistakes and keep on falling into the trap”, he added.

Imtiaz Siddique, who used to be a classmate of Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque when they were graduating from Aligarh Muslim University years back, expressed that the dedication and positiveness of M Hoque are ‘truly awesome’ and that is behind the success of USTM.

An enthusiastic interactive session followed the speech of the Microsoft Cyber Security expert. Siddique spoke on the job market in AI, Cloud computing, and Cyber security fields and also discussed how to manage time in Social media. Speaking on the use of social media by students, he said that there is no harm in using social media, but one should use it for productivity and efficiency purposes and should not waste his or her valuable educational time by scrolling social media messages.