Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Principal cyber security architect from Microsoft USA speaks on AI at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 23 : Generative AI is the next level of Artificial Intelligence and it will not directly replace a person in a job. It will only replace those who are not skilled in AI. This was stated here today by  Imtiaz Ahmed Siddique, Principal Cyber Security Architect, Microsoft USA as he was conducting a workshop on the ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Computer Science Advancement’ organized by the Department of Computer Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

Addressing the students of Computer Science at the Central Auditorium of the University, Mr Siddique said that there is a huge opportunity now in the field of Artificial Intelligence. “Learning is the key, change is a constant thing in life. You need not fear losing a job for AI, because it will not directly replace a person from a job. It will replace those who are not skilled in GAI. So please adopt the latest technology, there is a huge potential in this industry”, he said, according to a Press release.

Speaking about GAI, he said that when it is very good to use, it can be dangerous since people can misuse it and engage in cybercrime which has become a massive industry now. He said, “When we talk about cyber security, we generally refer to four aspects: tools, technology, people, and process. Apart from the technical side, we must know that until and unless we are not going to make our people cyber aware, they keep on making mistakes and keep on falling into the trap”, he added.

Imtiaz Siddique, who used to be a classmate of Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque when they were graduating from Aligarh Muslim University years back, expressed that the dedication and positiveness of M Hoque are ‘truly awesome’ and that is behind the success of USTM.

An enthusiastic interactive session followed the speech of the Microsoft Cyber Security expert. Siddique spoke on the job market in AI, Cloud computing, and Cyber security fields and also discussed how to manage time in Social media. Speaking on the use of social media by students, he said that there is no harm in using social media, but one should use it for productivity and efficiency purposes and should not waste his or her valuable educational time by scrolling social media messages.

Previous article
Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and the military establishment could further tighten its grip on...
Technology

Deadline to avail Centre’s EV promotion scheme ends July 31

Shillong, July 23: The government on Tuesday said the last date of its Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS)...
NATIONAL

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs 6.22 lakh crore for the Ministry of...
Business

Budget to benefit all segments of society, says PM Modi

Shillong, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2024-25 would ensure inclusive growth,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and...

Deadline to avail Centre’s EV promotion scheme ends July 31

Technology 0
Shillong, July 23: The government on Tuesday said the...

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has...
Load more

Popular news

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and...

Deadline to avail Centre’s EV promotion scheme ends July 31

Technology 0
Shillong, July 23: The government on Tuesday said the...

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img