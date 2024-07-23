Tuesday, July 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya likely to adopt bookless education system

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 22: In a move towards modernising the educational landscape, the state government is contemplating the idea of bookless education.
Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma vouched for adoption of textbook-less education in Meghalaya, saying times are coming when the standard of education will be such that classes will happen without textbooks and even without classrooms due to the development of technology.
“We are likely to have exams with books, called open book exams, but this is all about quality, assessment, and application. I am talking about the global level and we also have to equip ourselves accordingly,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of a national workshop on the use and integration of SWAYAM platform and credit transfer in the context of the National Education Policy, 2020 at Shillong College.
Sangma emphasised the government’s commitment to adopting global educational methods and integrating technology into learning processes.
He said starting from the next academic session, students from classes 9 to 12 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will use QR codes given in their textbooks.
“These codes will link to digital study materials and videos, aiding students, particularly in rural areas, in accessing educational resources and enhancing their research skills,” he pointed out.
Sangma highlighted the global challenges that modern education must address, including climate change and employment crises. He stressed the importance of science education for developing adaptive strategies and called for improvements in Meghalaya’s education infrastructure, especially in rural areas.
The event, part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of science education at Shillong College, featured several key speakers, including EN Dkhar, who highlighted the workshop’s role in promoting excellence and innovation in science education.
S Sarma, IQAS Coordinator at Shillong College, discussed the NEP 2020, which aims to create a flexible, multidisciplinary education system through digital integration and the SWAYAM platform.
The workshop also underscored the importance of credit transfer for online courses, enhancing the flexibility and inclusivity of the education system. Sarma noted that such advancements are crucial for continuous learning and skill development in today’s rapidly changing job market.
Principal E Kharkongor reflected on the 50-year journey of science education at Shillong College and the broader objectives of NEP 2020, which seeks to prepare India’s human resources to compete globally. She emphasised the need for both quantitative and qualitative advancements in higher education.
The workshop, supported by the Chief Minister’s Youth Development Scheme and the Directorate of Youth and Sports Affairs, aims to equip educators with the tools and knowledge to embrace new methodologies and ensure that students benefit from the latest educational technologies.

Exodus of labourers hits infra projects in M’laya
