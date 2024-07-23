Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
Business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 7th Budget, major reforms expected

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 23: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh straight Union Budget on Tuesday that would lay a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

 

After presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman will address a press conference along with the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Secretaries of Ministry of Finance and Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran to the government on Tuesday afternoon.

 

The Union Budget is likely to focus on supporting consumption via higher allocation for the rural economy, taxation reforms, infrastructure push, thrust on local manufacturing, job and skill creation and an increase in production-linked incentive (PLI) allocation to more labour-intensive sectors.

 

The spotlight would likely be on changes in the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers across all segments and on improving the ease of doing business in the country.

 

The Budget could increase capital expenditure and may usher in a more standardised approach to taxation, according to Moody’s Analytics.

 

According to experts, there is a need to infuse investments in districts and rural areas, both for accelerating traditional economic activities as well as the new economy, especially focused on circularity.

 

Focusing on creating rural areas as champions of circularity holds significant potential, as overall sustainability becomes a key priority.

 

The Economic Survey 2023-2024 projects India’s GDP growth rate at 6.5 to 7 per cent for 2024-25 as it sees the economy on a strong wicket.

 

However, achieving a seven per cent GDP growth rate “is doable” for India despite the global environment has become more challenging since the beginning of the year, according to Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran.

 

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms the government has brought.

 

“It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X on Monday.

 

The government’s thrust on capex and sustained momentum in private investment has boosted capital formation growth. Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by nine per cent in real terms in 2023-24.

 

The Economic Survey 2023-24 has also brought out the importance of non-farm sectors in the growth trajectory of the Indian economy. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex ends lower ahead of Union Budget 2024-25
Next article
Sensex trades flat ahead of Union Budget
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Contest with Trump battle of two contrasting visions: Harris

Shillong, July 23: Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday kicked off her presidential campaign, saying of her Republican rival...
INTERNATIONAL

Fast-growing wildfire destroys homes in California

Shillong, July 23: A fast-growing wildfire in Southern California, western US state of California, has destroyed three homes...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Panday buys herself a powerful new luxury SUV

Shillong, July 23: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has currently raised eyebrows for her reportedly growing proximity to...
News Alert

Evacuation ordered from Gaza ‘humanitarian zone’: UN

Shillong, July 23: A new evacuation order for parts of Gaza, including from parts of a "humanitarian zone,"...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Contest with Trump battle of two contrasting visions: Harris

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday kicked...

Fast-growing wildfire destroys homes in California

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: A fast-growing wildfire in Southern California,...

Ananya Panday buys herself a powerful new luxury SUV

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 23: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has...
Load more

Popular news

Contest with Trump battle of two contrasting visions: Harris

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday kicked...

Fast-growing wildfire destroys homes in California

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: A fast-growing wildfire in Southern California,...

Ananya Panday buys herself a powerful new luxury SUV

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 23: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img