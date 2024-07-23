CBI nabs middleman while accepting bribe for CGST inspector in Assam

Guwahati, July 23: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs three lakh on behalf of a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector in Tezpur .

The arrested middleman has been identified as Aniket Pareek from Balipara (23 km from Tezpur) who had accepted the bribe for Rakesh Jangid, the inspector, CGST, Tezpur. Both the accused have been named in the FIR, an official statement said.

Notably, the CBI had registered a case based on a complaint on July 21, 2024 against the accused CGST inspector and the private person (middleman) on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 from the complainant for smooth functioning of his hardware business.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused had compelled him to pay part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 2,00,000 on July 12, 2024. It was also alleged that the accused inspector had directed the complainant to handover the second instalment of Rs 3,00,000 as bribe to the accused private person (middleman).

The investigation agency had laid a trap and caught the middleman red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 3,00,000 from the complainant on behalf of the accused CGST inspector. The accused middleman was arrested and produced before the competent court.

“Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused middleman at Balipara and Tezpur in Assam and at Jaipur and Churu in Rajasthan, which led to recovery of unexplained cash amount of Rs 9,00,000 from the premises of accused middleman at Balipara and other incriminating documents. Investigation is underway,” the statement said.