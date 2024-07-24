Modest increase in outlay for NE

BUDGET 2024-25

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, July 23: The budget allocation for the eight Northeastern states for the 2024-25 fiscal has been increased by a mere Rs 8 crore from Rs 5,892 crore sanctioned in the last fiscal.

The first annual budget of the third BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The budget comprises Rs 2,040.68 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs 3,859.32 crore in capital expenditure, reflecting a strategic focus on enhancing infrastructure and regional development in the Northeast. The establishment expenditure covers administrative and operational costs of the ministry’s branches in the region.

The only other major announcement by the finance minister in her budget was a plan to set up 100 branches of the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) in the Northeastern states. This is expected to help the highly under-banked region.

The budget for the North Eastern Council schemes, including the ongoing projects, saw an increase of Rs 20 crore from the Rs 800 crore in 2023-24. This funding is crucial for the balanced development of the Northeastern states, focusing on sectors such as bamboo, piggery, regional tourism, higher education, and tertiary healthcare.

The budget of the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme remains substantial at Rs 2,491 crore. This scheme, approved by the Cabinet in January 2023, aims to boost infrastructure development in water supply, power, connectivity, and social sectors, including primary and secondary education and health.

The budget for road projects, including the Project Management Unit and various development schemes, remains consistent at Rs 28.56 crore. This funding supports road construction and maintenance, which are vital for enhancing regional connectivity.

The PM-DevINE scheme continues with an allocation of Rs 2,200 crore. This initiative, implemented through the NEC and various central administrative ministries, focuses on infrastructure and social development projects. It aligns with the PM Gati Shakti framework, aiming to address regional needs and support livelihood activities for youth and women.

For the North East Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation, the allocation has been reduced to Rs 7.67 crore from Rs 9.67 crore, reflecting a reallocation of resources. The allocation for the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Limited budget remains at Rs 2 crore.

The outlay for the North East Enterprise Development Scheme has been increased to Rs 70 crore. This scheme supports eco-friendly industrial infrastructure and agro-horticulture projects, aiming to catalyse regional economic development.

A provision of Rs 53.62 crore has been made for the Earth Observation and Navigation Satellite Mission under the NESIDS. For fiscal 2024-2025, the secretariat is allocated Rs 32.34 crore, a modest increase from Rs 31.74 crore in 2023-2024 for the ministry’s administrative functions.

The DoNER budget for 2024-2025 highlights a strategic emphasis on infrastructure development, regional equity and socio-economic uplift. A ministry official said the budget aims to foster sustainable growth and enhance the quality of life across the region by focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and regional development.

All 55 non-exempted central ministries or departments are mandated to spend at least 10% of their Gross Budgetary Support to the central sector and centrally-sponsored schemes for the Northeast, the official pointed out. He added that other ministries also allocate funds for major projects and expenditures in the region.