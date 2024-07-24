Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

India storm into semis after thumping win over Nepal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Women’s Asia Cup

Dambulla, July 23: Explosive opener Shafali Verma slammed a career-best 48-ball 81 as defending champions India thrashed minnows Nepal by 82 runs in their final group match to confirm their semifinal spot at the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament here on Tuesday.
With India shuffling the batting order, Shafali and Dayalan Hemalatha (47) opened the innings and gave India a flying start after stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat.The opening duo smashed its way to 122 in 14 overs to lay the foundation.
Jemimah Rodrigues then hit unbeaten 28 off 15 balls, including three fours in the final over, to take India to a solid 178 for three.
Nepal needed to achieve the target in or under 10 overs to surpass Pakistan on net run rate and qualify for the semifinals but they could only manage 96 for nine in their 20 overs, thanks to some superb bowling from the in-form Indian attack.
Deepti Sharma (3/13) was the most successful bowler for India as she snapped three wickets, while her spin colleague Radha Yadav (2/12) and seamer Arundhati Reddy (2/18), playing in place of a rested Pooja Vastrakar, snapped two each.
Pakistan, thus, became the second team to qualify for the semifinals from group A.It proved to be a tough chase for Nepal as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to slip to 52 for 4 in 10.2 overs with seamer Arundhati cleaning up both the openers — Samjhana Khadka (7) and Sita Rana Magar (18).Renuka Singh (1/15) then dismissed Kabita Kunwar (6), while Radha removed Indu Barma (14).Deepti then got into the act, getting rid of Rubina Chhetry (15) and Kabita Joshi (0) and then removed Puja Mahato (2) with a direct throw.
Dolly Bhatta (5) became the second victim of Radha, while a caught and bowl effort helped Deepti dismiss Kajal Shrestha (3) to claim her third wicket.
Earlier, Shafali literally toyed with the bowlers, using her flicks to good use as 12 fours and a maximum flew from her blade.Hemalatha struggled a bit but chugged along with her experienced partner as the Nepalese bowlers toiled in vain.
The openers racked up 50 in the powerplay and continued to make the bowlers pay.Shafali was particularly harsh on medium pacer Kabita Joshi (1/36), smashing her for five boundaries, while off-spinner Sabnam Rai (0/41) too was sent across the line a couple of times.
The dashing opener smacked spinner Rubina Chhetry (0/14) over deep mid-wicket for her first six in the seventh over before picking up another four with a slog-sweep. She completed her fifty in 26 balls in the eighth over.Hemalatha, who was finding it difficult to get the middle of the bat, then clobbered Joshi for a straight six as India reached 91 for no loss at the halfway stage.
Nepal had an opportunity to break the stand in the 12th over by left-arm spinner Sita Rana Magar (2/25) but seamer Indu Barma (0/29) spilled a regulation catch off Hemalatha at the boundary line. (PTI)

Previous article
Young swimmers from True North shine at 17th State Aquatic C’ships
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total number of 22 KSU members, including six leaders of...
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has exhorted the students not to solely aim for government...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will develop a set of guidelines in consultation...
MEGHALAYA

Group moves Conrad over ‘non-functional’ C&RD block

TURA, July 23: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) from Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img