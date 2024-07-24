Lauded in France, Rapture struggles for space at home

SHILLONG, July 23: National award-winning filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma is struggling to screen his film Rapture in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong, despite attracting accolades in Europe.

His film was screened in more than 100 theatres in France, attracting accolades from the international audience for its poignant storytelling and striking cinematography.

A dejected Dominic has not received any help from the state government.

“The film has been released in France and has travelled but I have been struggling to screen my film in Shillong. There is no support. Nobody from the government has come to me assuring support to screen the film in the state capital,” he told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

“I cannot afford to screen the film for my people but many think I am not screening it deliberately. One has to be stupid to not want to screen a film for one’s own people,” he said.

He said he somehow organised the screening of Rapture in Tura from August 15-25.

“We have spent a lot in bringing projectors, sounds, tickets, hiring this and that, and manpower in Tura,” he added.

“It is not so simple as putting a CD in a player and playing it. A lot goes into screening a film and the government can easily handle this if it wants to,” Dominic said.

He said he would like to screen the film in Shillong during September or October if an auditorium can be booked. “I do not want to deprive the people of the state from watching this film,” he said.

Directed by Dominic, Rapture was released in about 150 theatres in France. It was the first film from Meghalaya to be screened on such a large scale in a European country, underlining the global recognition of Garo cinema.

Produced by Shillong’s Anna Films, the film delves into the cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.