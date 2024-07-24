Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Lauded in France, Rapture struggles for space at home

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 23: National award-winning filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma is struggling to screen his film Rapture in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong, despite attracting accolades in Europe.
His film was screened in more than 100 theatres in France, attracting accolades from the international audience for its poignant storytelling and striking cinematography.
A dejected Dominic has not received any help from the state government.
“The film has been released in France and has travelled but I have been struggling to screen my film in Shillong. There is no support. Nobody from the government has come to me assuring support to screen the film in the state capital,” he told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.
“I cannot afford to screen the film for my people but many think I am not screening it deliberately. One has to be stupid to not want to screen a film for one’s own people,” he said.
He said he somehow organised the screening of Rapture in Tura from August 15-25.
“We have spent a lot in bringing projectors, sounds, tickets, hiring this and that, and manpower in Tura,” he added.
“It is not so simple as putting a CD in a player and playing it. A lot goes into screening a film and the government can easily handle this if it wants to,” Dominic said.
He said he would like to screen the film in Shillong during September or October if an auditorium can be booked. “I do not want to deprive the people of the state from watching this film,” he said.
Directed by Dominic, Rapture was released in about 150 theatres in France. It was the first film from Meghalaya to be screened on such a large scale in a European country, underlining the global recognition of Garo cinema.
Produced by Shillong’s Anna Films, the film delves into the cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.

Previous article
Budget has nothing for NE: Pala
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Budget has nothing for NE: Pala

SHILLONG, July 23: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H Pala on Tuesday expressed unhappiness with the Union...
MEGHALAYA

‘Growth-oriented’ budget gets a thumbs up from state govt

SHILLONG, July 23: The state government has hailed the Union budget, terming it as growth-oriented with special focus...
MEGHALAYA

Pala blames MDA’s ‘corrupt ways’ for exodus of labourers

SHILLONG, July 23: The Congress on Tuesday held the NPP-led ruling MDA and its “corrupt ways” responsible for...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC gets its own library after 73 years

SHILLONG, July 23: Tuesday turned out to be a historic day for the 73-year-old Khasi Hills Autonomous District...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Budget has nothing for NE: Pala

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent...

‘Growth-oriented’ budget gets a thumbs up from state govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The state government has hailed the...

Pala blames MDA’s ‘corrupt ways’ for exodus of labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Congress on Tuesday held the...
Load more

Popular news

Budget has nothing for NE: Pala

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent...

‘Growth-oriented’ budget gets a thumbs up from state govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The state government has hailed the...

Pala blames MDA’s ‘corrupt ways’ for exodus of labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Congress on Tuesday held the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img