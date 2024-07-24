Prog stresses early detection and prevention of hepatitis

KHLIEHRIAT, July 23: As part of World Hepatitis Week 2024, a programme was on Tuesday organised by the Office of the East Jaintia Hills District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), during which stress was laid on the early detection and prevention of hepatitis.

Thematised on ‘It’s time for Action’, the programme, which was held at the Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre, East Jaintia Hills, was attended by the DM&HO Dr. D. Shylla, Nodal Officer, Treatment Centre, National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVCH), Dr. D Nongpluh, Medical Officer in-charge of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre, Khliehriat Dr. J. Nongtdu, patients suffering from hepatitis, and others.

In his address, the DM&HO informed about the significance of World Hepatitis Week.

Informing that it is observed worldwide to disseminate awareness among people on hepatitis, he accentuated the need to get tested on time for the prevention of hepatitis.

He also spoke on the availability of vaccines and medicines provided by the government for hepatitis-infected people.