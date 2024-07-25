APSC to conduct Combined Competitive Exam (Main) from July 26

Guwahati, July 25: In a first, the Combined Competitive Examination (Main), conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), will feature question papers in Assamese language, in addition to English.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that for the first time, all questions in the CCE (Main), which commences on Friday, would be available in Assamese in addition to English.

“The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam’s instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move,” chief minister posted on social media platform, X.

The significant change comes in the wake of a directive from the Assam government.

It may be recalled that the APSC had, in May this year, declared the results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, with 2898 candidates qualifying for the CCE (Main) Examinations

The CCE (preliminary) was conducted across 116 venues in the headquarters of 32 districts of the state.

Altogether 67,251 candidates had applied for 235 posts.

For the first time, OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates qualified.

For posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively have qualified.