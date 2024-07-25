Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

APSC to conduct Combined Competitive Exam (Main) from July 26

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 25: In a first, the Combined Competitive Examination (Main), conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), will feature question papers in Assamese language, in addition to English.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that for the first time, all questions in the CCE (Main), which commences on Friday, would be available in Assamese in addition to English.

“The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam’s instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move,” chief minister posted on social media platform, X.

The significant change comes in the wake of a directive from the Assam government.

It may be recalled that the APSC had, in May this year, declared the results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, with 2898 candidates qualifying for the CCE (Main) Examinations

The CCE (preliminary) was conducted across 116 venues in the headquarters of 32 districts of the state.

Altogether 67,251 candidates had applied for 235 posts.

For the first time, OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates qualified.

For posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively have qualified.

Previous article
Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS
Next article
Amit Shah assures NE tribal council to resolve issues through 125th Constitution Amendment Bill
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

India shouldn’t go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Harbhajan supports BCCI’s decision

New Delhi, July 25: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Team India should not travel across the border...
NATIONAL

Mahila Congress to launch nationwide movement for swift women’s quota implementation

New Delhi, July 25:  All India Mahila Congress President, Alka Lamba, declared a nationwide movement starting on July...
NATIONAL

Membership of Two Jharkhand MLAs terminated under anti-defection law

Ranchi, July 25:  In a significant development, the membership of two Jharkhand MLAs -- Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and...
NATIONAL

RBI issues circular on tighter liquidity norms for banks

Mumbai, July 25: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued a draft circular on the Basel...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India shouldn’t go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Harbhajan supports BCCI’s decision

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 25: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh...

Mahila Congress to launch nationwide movement for swift women’s quota implementation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25:  All India Mahila Congress President,...

Membership of Two Jharkhand MLAs terminated under anti-defection law

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 25:  In a significant development, the membership...
Load more

Popular news

India shouldn’t go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Harbhajan supports BCCI’s decision

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 25: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh...

Mahila Congress to launch nationwide movement for swift women’s quota implementation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25:  All India Mahila Congress President,...

Membership of Two Jharkhand MLAs terminated under anti-defection law

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 25:  In a significant development, the membership...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img