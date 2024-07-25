Indian conservationist receives ‘Freedom of City of London’ title

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: Indian conservationist Vivek Menon, founder and Executive Director of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), was honoured with the ‘Freedom of the City of London’ title recently.

Menon was among 40 distinguished individuals recognised by Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli for their contributions to various fields, including science, medicine, business, academia, education, and the arts.

The Freedom of the City of London, an accolade dating back to the 13th century, acknowledges individuals for their outstanding contributions to London or public life, or for significant achievements.

Menon, who is the first Indian conservationist to receive this honour, is celebrated for his extensive work in wildlife conservation, authorship, and photography.

Since establishing WTI in 1998, Menon has worked to conserve nature, particularly endangered species and threatened habitats, in partnership with communities and governments. He is a Fellow of the Linnaean Society, Councillor for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Chair of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group (AsESG) under IUCN’s Species Survival Commission (SSC), and Chair of the Global Council of the Amphibian Survival Alliance. Additionally, he serves as Senior Advisor to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and has co-founded five environmental and conservation organizations in India.

“Menon has authored several books including Secret Lives of Indian Mammals (for children), the bestselling Indian Mammals: A Field Guide, scores of technical reports and more than 150 articles in various scientific and popular publications,” a statement in this regard said.

It may be mentioned that the past recipients of the Freedom of the City of London include notable figures such as independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, former UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Indian actress Shabana Azmi, et al.