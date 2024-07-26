Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s banks stronger than in the past, fuelling economic growth: RBI deputy chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, July 26: The Indian financial system is stronger than in the past and the country’s economy is an outlier which is growing steadily even as the global financial system is facing strong headwinds, according to RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao.

“If we exclude post-COVID rebound in 2021-22, India’s real GDP growth in 2023-24 surged to its highest since 2016-17, surpassing expectations. The period marked a shift in growth trajectory from an average of 7 per cent pre-2020 to an average of 8 per cent or higher during the subsequent period, driven largely by domestic factors. Inflation is currently forecast to average around 4.5 per cent in 2024-25 and 4.1 per cent in 2025-26,” he said

in a recent address at the J P Morgan India Leadership Series Lecture. “These macroeconomic conditions could, therefore, lay the foundation for sustainable future growth, improve consumption conditions, strengthen the investment climate, and enhance external competitiveness,” he added.

He pointed out that the Indian banking sector, in particular, has demonstrated significant improvement in key metrics such as capital adequacy, asset quality, and profitability, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and business confidence.

There has been sustained growth in credit expansion, primarily driven by personal loans and loans to the services sector. The country’s banks have achieved a multi-year low in their gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio at 2.8 per cent and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio at 0.6 per cent, underscoring strong performance across various indicators.

The profitability of banks also remained strong, evidenced by their Return on Equity (RoE) at 13.3 per cent and Return on Assets (RoA) at 13.8 per cent as of March 31, 2024. At an aggregated level, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also continue to maintain robust health indicators as of end-March 2024, with a CRAR of 26.6 per cent, GNPA ratio of 4.0 per cent, and RoA at 3.3 per cent, he said.

Rao also highlighted that India has achieved the highest climate change performance index (CCPI) score among G20 members in 2024, which reflects the country’s unwavering commitment to this cause.

IANS

Previous article
LIC stock hits new lifetime high of Rs 1,178.60
Next article
Family proud of Kargil hero who hoisted Tricolour on Tiger Hill after being hit by 17 bullets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Culture

Assam’s Charaideo Moidam makes it to list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Guwahati, July 26: It is a proud moment in the cultural history of Assam that the state’s historic...
NATIONAL

Family proud of Kargil hero who hoisted Tricolour on Tiger Hill after being hit by 17 bullets

New Delhi, July 26: The family of Yogendra Yadav is proud of the fact that the braveheart hoisted...
NATIONAL

LIC stock hits new lifetime high of Rs 1,178.60

Mumbai, July 26:  Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday touched a new...
INTERNATIONAL

Paris Olympics: 100 boats to carry over 10,000 athletes along the Seine during parade at opening ceremony

Paris, July 26: The fans will be in position to witness a unique moment in Olympic history at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam’s Charaideo Moidam makes it to list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Culture 0
Guwahati, July 26: It is a proud moment in...

Family proud of Kargil hero who hoisted Tricolour on Tiger Hill after being hit by 17 bullets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: The family of Yogendra Yadav...

LIC stock hits new lifetime high of Rs 1,178.60

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 26:  Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance...
Load more

Popular news

Assam’s Charaideo Moidam makes it to list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Culture 0
Guwahati, July 26: It is a proud moment in...

Family proud of Kargil hero who hoisted Tricolour on Tiger Hill after being hit by 17 bullets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: The family of Yogendra Yadav...

LIC stock hits new lifetime high of Rs 1,178.60

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 26:  Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img