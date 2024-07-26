Janvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer romantic sports drama now streaming on Netflix

Shillong, July 26: After a successful theatrical run, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ has now begun its OTT journey. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film tried to mix all the sauces necessary for a quintessential Bollywood drama – sports, romance, and complicated family equations! The filmmaker fits all the boxes in an almost two-hour-long cinema in an attempt to replicate ‘Mahi’ Sixer at the last ball.

The storyline follows a couple, Mahendra and Mahima, and their shared passion for cricket. Mahendra, whose dream of becoming a cricketer had faded, finds a renewed sense of purpose in his wife’s natural talent for the sport. Thus starts the journey of training, selection, fame, and frustration. Drawing parallels with films like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Abhimaan,’ ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ also explores the male ego wounded by a wife’s increasing stardom. And it is where Rajkummar Rao shines the best!

If anyone, Rajkummar Rao is actually the ‘Dhoni’ of the drama as he carries the entire film on his shoulder like a solid player. From mastering the timid walk of an underconfident man to showcasing the frustration of watching his wife become successful – the actor doesn’t miss a single beat. Janhvi Kapoor has big shoes to fill in front of the FTII-trained actor. However, she looks all sincere in the scenes. Kumud Mishra is absolutely sharp in the drama. The scenes between Rajkummar Rao and Kumud Mishra are a bliss to watch.

Sharma’s directorial vision is evident in his use of various cinematic elements to heighten the drama. The use of colour tones effectively conveys Mahendra’s jealousy and anger, with the prominent use of red symbolising his desperation for recognition.

Symbolism is artfully employed, such as the gate representing the couple’s divergent paths during Mahima’s interview after being selected for the Rajasthan Cricket Team. The shaky camera work during the confrontation scene enhances the overall tension. Meanwhile, the flickering light over Dhoni’s picture in an early sequence captures the hero’s wavering dream of playing cricket.

However, the film occasionally relies heavily on familiar tropes seen in sports dramas – the montage sequences of training, slow-motion shots, and hyper-positive voice-overs like those done in many sports dramas, including ‘Chandu Champion’, ‘Dangal’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, and even ‘Gunjan Saxena’.

‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ is embellished with beautiful songs and picturesque visuals of romantic sequences between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, echoing the signature style of Dharma Productions’ love sagas. Overall, it is a perfect watch to witness Hindi cinema in its true essence. (IANS)