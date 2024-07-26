Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal today conducted a high-level inspection to oversee the progress of works under Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Projects (DRIP) at Umiam Bridge today.

Prior to the inspection, the Power Minister chaired a review meeting to discuss the progress of the works on the bridge. The meeting was attended by  Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary to the Power Department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Bloomingstar Wahlang, Director Generation  MePGCL and other key officials from MeECL. Officials from ITD Cementation were also present.

The Minister expressed hope that the bridge would be fully open by the end of this month and added that a high-power committee (HPC) would meet on Monday to finalise the opening date. The meeting will be attended by consultant from IIT Guwahati, the Director General of Police, PWD officials, and District Administration representatives from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts.

The Minister emphasised the importance of completing the remaining works expeditiously to ensure the safety and longevity of the dam.

It may be highlighted that the works are being undertaken under the Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Projects (DRIP Phase II & III) which commenced on December 14th 2023. The main objective of DRIP are rehabilitation and improvement of dams and associated appurtenances. The major works under DRIP includes Drilling and Grouting of Dam, Crack repairing and Hydro mechanical works.

 

Previous article
Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too
Next article
Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism industry have strongly condemned the incident that occurred this...
News Alert

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel, nestled in Pir Panjal ranges of the...
News Alert

Dengue cases on the rise in Gurugram

Shillong, July 26: Dengue cases have started increasing in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi. The district health department recorded...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer romantic sports drama now streaming on Netflix

Shillong, July 26: After a successful theatrical run, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ has now begun its OTT journey....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism...

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the...

Dengue cases on the rise in Gurugram

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Dengue cases have started increasing in...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism...

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the...

Dengue cases on the rise in Gurugram

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Dengue cases have started increasing in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img