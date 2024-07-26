Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress

Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal today conducted a high-level inspection to oversee the progress of works under Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Projects (DRIP) at Umiam Bridge today.

Prior to the inspection, the Power Minister chaired a review meeting to discuss the progress of the works on the bridge. The meeting was attended by Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary to the Power Department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Bloomingstar Wahlang, Director Generation MePGCL and other key officials from MeECL. Officials from ITD Cementation were also present.

The Minister expressed hope that the bridge would be fully open by the end of this month and added that a high-power committee (HPC) would meet on Monday to finalise the opening date. The meeting will be attended by consultant from IIT Guwahati, the Director General of Police, PWD officials, and District Administration representatives from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts.

The Minister emphasised the importance of completing the remaining works expeditiously to ensure the safety and longevity of the dam.

It may be highlighted that the works are being undertaken under the Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Projects (DRIP Phase II & III) which commenced on December 14th 2023. The main objective of DRIP are rehabilitation and improvement of dams and associated appurtenances. The major works under DRIP includes Drilling and Grouting of Dam, Crack repairing and Hydro mechanical works.