Friday, July 26, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism industry have strongly condemned the incident that occurred this morning, where tourists and travelers were illegally stopped from proceeding to various tourist spots in the Sohra and Dawki region by a members of HNYF.

The stakeholders that include Gerald Duia, General Secretary Tour Guides Association of Meghalaya, Central Body (TGAM CB), Meghalaya Tourist Development Forum member Aiban Mawkhroh, President of the Federation of Shillong Hotels, Paramveer Singh
President, Banlum Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya have expressed their dismay over the incident, highlighting that the tourism industry in the state has gained significant momentum over the last few years.

The disruption has led to a 30% loss in accommodation bookings and is expected to result in a 50% cancellation of tours and activities, as news of the incident spreads rapidly across the country.

Previous article
Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress
