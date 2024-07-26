Friday, July 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong scholar makes it to D-30 Disability Impact List of 2024

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 25: Ferdinand Lyngdoh Marshillong, a PhD research scholar at the Linguistic Department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and President of the Meghalaya Deaf Association (MDA), has been recognised as one of the 30 honourees on the ‘D-30 Disability Impact List for 2024’. This list, compiled by Diversability, honors the unique accomplishments of impactful individuals with disabilities globally.
The D-30 Disability Impact List, now in its fifth year, aims to advance disability inclusion, leadership, and representation globally. This year’s list was compiled from nearly 200 nominations, representing leaders from seven countries. Marshillong’s notable contributions to the disability sector in Meghalaya have earned him this international recognition. As the Chairman of the Federation of Person with Disabilities (FPWDs) in Meghalaya, he has been a steadfast advocate for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the state.
Expressing his gratitude, Marshillong stated, “As the president of MDA and the chairman of FPWDs, I commit this honour to all members of MDA and all PwDs in the state. This kind special opportunity brings great recognition and hope for the long-awaited changes in the state and the country.”
Under his leadership, several initiatives have significantly improved accessibility and opportunities for PwDs in Meghalaya. Marshillong successfully lobbied for the creation of accessible footpaths in Laitumkhrah, the formation of a State Level Consultative Committee on accessible transportation, and the implementation of reserved seating and fare concessions for PwDs on public buses. He has also advocated for safer, more convenient, and accessible transportation, indirectly enhancing employment and educational opportunities for PwDs.
Marshillong’s dedication has also won the ‘Shri Lalji Mehrotra Foundation Award for Excellence’ in 2016 and recognition for his outstanding contributions in community building, education, and disability in 2019. He served as the first president of MDA from 2014 to 2021 and was selected for the International Visitor Leadership Program in the USA in 2023.

