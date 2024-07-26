Friday, July 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival, which commenced on July 24, promises to be a vibrant celebration until August 11. Organized by Project Wild Wonders in collaboration with the Nongthymmai Sports and Cultural Club, the festival is being held at Madan Nongthymmai, Jiengkieng.
The event has attracted a variety of vendors, with stalls selling accessories, clothing from different parts of the country, including Hyderabad’s famous pearl jewelries, and food and temporary tattoo stalls adding to the festival’s eclectic mix.
However, the festival’s opening days have presented some challenges for vendors. A bag seller expressed concern over the low sales, mentioning that even after 4 pm, there was still no sale.
“We are really relying on media coverage to advertise the fair more,” a garment seller remarked, highlighting the importance of publicity to draw larger crowds.
Despite the slow start, vendors and organisers remain optimistic. Many believe that the coming days will see an increase in foot traffic, as Shillong’s residents are known for their enthusiasm for such cultural events.
Adding to the excitement, a series of competitions are also scheduled throughout the festival, including a Battle of the Bands, dance battles, and a DJ showdown. These events are expected to draw large audiences and create a lively atmosphere, boosting vendor sales and overall attendance.
As the festival continues, participants and attendees alike are hopeful that the Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival will become a significant cultural highlight in the city’s annual calendar, celebrating art, music, and diverse crafts from across India.

Previous article
MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’
