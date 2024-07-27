Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Dreaded woman Maoist commander with Rs 8L bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), July 27: In a major development on the eve of the ‘Maoist Week’ starting July 28, a dreaded woman Maoist commander carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh laid down arms before the Gadchiroli Police, an official said here on Saturday.

The Maoist has been identified as Reena Borra Narote alias Lalita (36), who was the commander of a tailoring team of the Gadchiroli DVC hailing from the Maoist-infested Bhamragad tehsil in the district, said Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal.

When she was barely 18, Lalita joined the Perimili Dalam formation and later worked as a supply team member for the Maoist groups before getting trained as a seamstress in 2008 and joining the tailoring team.

In 2014, she became the commander till she decided to quit on Saturday. Besides tailoring, she was part of a jungle encounter with security forces in the Perimili Bhatti in 2020. The previous year (2019), she had killed a villager in the Nainwadi jungles.

Later, given her notorious record, the Maharashtra government announced Rs 8 lakh bounty on her name, but post-surrender, she will be entitled to compensation and other benefits under the government’s rehab and welfare schemes, Neelotpal said.

Earlier this week (July 24), another most wanted Maoist leader, Lachchu Kariya Tado (45), of Bhamragad Dalam with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head had given up violence and decided to join the mainstream. Preceding them on July 11 were two women Maoists — Pramila S. Boga (35) and Akila S. Pudo (34), each carrying Rs 8 lakh reward — who surrendered before the Maharashtra Police.

On June 22, a Maoist couple with a joint reward of Rs 41 lakh gave up arms before the police, preceded by a Maoist, hounded by the security forces for 10 years with Rs 2 lakh reward, surrendering on June 10.

From 2022 till date, 23 most wanted Maoists have surrendered, most carrying big and small rewards on their heads, Neelotpal said, as he renewed his appeal to other rebels to follow suit.

Incidentally, on July 17, the combined security forces carried out an encounter – the biggest in seven years – in which 12 Maoists were gunned down in the forests along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from there.

IANS

Previous article
Srinagar again records hottest July day at 35.7
Next article
Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the T20I...
News Alert

ENG v WI: Joe Root becomes second-youngest batter to complete 12,000 Test runs

Edgbaston, July 27: England's Joe Root became the second-youngest cricketer to cross the elusive milestone of 12,000 Test...
NATIONAL

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh were killed while around 52 others had a narrow...
NATIONAL

Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric

New Delhi, July 27:  Days after the Supreme Court stayed the order for the display of the owners’...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

NATIONAL 0
Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and...

ENG v WI: Joe Root becomes second-youngest batter to complete 12,000 Test runs

News Alert 0
Edgbaston, July 27: England's Joe Root became the second-youngest...

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

NATIONAL 0
Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh...
Load more

Popular news

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

NATIONAL 0
Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and...

ENG v WI: Joe Root becomes second-youngest batter to complete 12,000 Test runs

News Alert 0
Edgbaston, July 27: England's Joe Root became the second-youngest...

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

NATIONAL 0
Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img