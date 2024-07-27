Guv stresses importance of Hindi language

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu Chauhan emphasised the significance of the Hindi language as a carrier of India’s life values, culture, and traditions at a Hindi Workshop organised by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Addressing the gathering, he noted that Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world and praised the literature produced in the language.

Chauhan also appreciated the efforts of the people of Meghalaya in promoting Hindi, crediting central institutions in the state for their role in this progress.

He also acknowledged the continuous efforts of the Government of India under Article 351 of the Indian Constitution for the promotion of Hindi language.

The Governor commended the Indian Land Port Authority for their efforts in promoting Hindi in the Northeastern states and expressed hope for similar programs in the future.

The workshop featured Dr. Filmeca Marbaniang, Assistant Professor of Hindi at NEHU, and Professor H.K. Mishra, Head of the Hindi Department at NEHU, as the main speakers. They shared insights on the importance and practical implementation of Hindi in official communication.

The workshop aimed to promote the use of Hindi in official day-to-day work, highlighting its significance in administrative functions and encouraging participants to incorporate the language more extensively in their professional activities.