Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks inquiry into ‘illegal’ timber activity in EGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 26: The A’chik Organisation for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has requested an inquiry into the alleged illegal lifting of uprooted trees at Dambo Reserved Forest (Darugre Rangre).
In a complaint to the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) in Williamnagar, AOSW claimed that instead of the allocated timber at the Dambo Rongdeng Sub-Beat Office, timber from uprooted trees at the Dambo Rongdeng Forest Reserve is being illicitly lifted and transported in trucks.
The organisation alleged that six truckloads of such timber had been transported with the collusion of the Forest Officer, who is tasked with supervising the auctioning and lifting process.
According to the group, similar activities are also reported from the Darugre Forest, where uprooted trees are being cut to replace timber at DR/lot 7 and 8.
“While the timber lying at DR/lot 7 and 8 can still be seen, illegal timber is instead being transported in their places,” the group claimed.
Calling the practice of the Range Officer unacceptable, the AOSW has urged the DFO to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary actions against those involved.

 

Previous article
Guv stresses importance of Hindi language
Next article
Jowai locals receive training to better skills in food processing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday paid rich tributes to Meghalaya’s braveheart,...
MEGHALAYA

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state government will provide up...
MEGHALAYA

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala in West Garo Hills have moved Education Minister Rakkam...
MEGHALAYA

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, has urged the general public to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...
Load more

Popular news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img