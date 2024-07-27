Group seeks inquiry into ‘illegal’ timber activity in EGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 26: The A’chik Organisation for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has requested an inquiry into the alleged illegal lifting of uprooted trees at Dambo Reserved Forest (Darugre Rangre).

In a complaint to the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) in Williamnagar, AOSW claimed that instead of the allocated timber at the Dambo Rongdeng Sub-Beat Office, timber from uprooted trees at the Dambo Rongdeng Forest Reserve is being illicitly lifted and transported in trucks.

The organisation alleged that six truckloads of such timber had been transported with the collusion of the Forest Officer, who is tasked with supervising the auctioning and lifting process.

According to the group, similar activities are also reported from the Darugre Forest, where uprooted trees are being cut to replace timber at DR/lot 7 and 8.

“While the timber lying at DR/lot 7 and 8 can still be seen, illegal timber is instead being transported in their places,” the group claimed.

Calling the practice of the Range Officer unacceptable, the AOSW has urged the DFO to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary actions against those involved.