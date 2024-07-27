BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, has urged the general public to be cautious of misleading videos, which have been put up on social media, with mala fide intent.

The statement from the BSF Meghalaya comes in light of recent social media activity and content depicting purported illegal crossings from Bangladesh to India through unfenced areas.

“Firstly, the video posted by a Bangladeshi YouTuber is of last year i.e. March 2023 but has been reposted. This video pertains to the accessibility of the border areas of Bangladesh. Based on this video, several assumptions are being made by social media handlers who are not aware of the correct security grid and present ground conditions,” the BSF said.

Maintaining that such videos are posted on social media to gain followers and publicity, the BSF said that such online activities “should not overshadow the daily efforts and successes of BSF in preventing illegal activities along the border”.

Meanwhile, the BSF Meghalaya has urged the public and media to exercise caution and verify facts before spreading information that may cause unnecessary alarm or damage the Force’s reputation.

“It’s worth mentioning here that the video in question has already been deleted by the originator, which by itself indicates the authenticity and veracity of the video,” the BSF said.