By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: The Zoonotic Vector Borne Research and Training Centre, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Shillong, in collaboration with the Centre for Gender in Global Context, Michigan State University, organised a two-day workshop on Advanced Data Analysis of Qualitative Data on July 24 and 25 at IIPH Shillong.

Dr. Soma Chaudhuri, an Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at Michigan State University and Co-Director of Global Research for the Center for Gender in Global Context (GenCen), facilitated the workshop.

Young professionals from various institutes in the state and region attended and benefited from the sessions.

Following the workshop, Dr. Chaudhuri delivered a public health lecture titled ‘Negotiating Livability for Precarious Lives: Childhood Education and Women’s Agency in India’.