Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Workshop on advanced data analysis

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: The Zoonotic Vector Borne Research and Training Centre, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Shillong, in collaboration with the Centre for Gender in Global Context, Michigan State University, organised a two-day workshop on Advanced Data Analysis of Qualitative Data on July 24 and 25 at IIPH Shillong.
Dr. Soma Chaudhuri, an Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at Michigan State University and Co-Director of Global Research for the Center for Gender in Global Context (GenCen), facilitated the workshop.
Young professionals from various institutes in the state and region attended and benefited from the sessions.
Following the workshop, Dr. Chaudhuri delivered a public health lecture titled ‘Negotiating Livability for Precarious Lives: Childhood Education and Women’s Agency in India’.

Previous article
Jowai locals receive training to better skills in food processing
Next article
Programme raises awareness on Juvenile Justice Act, 2015
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday paid rich tributes to Meghalaya’s braveheart,...
MEGHALAYA

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state government will provide up...
MEGHALAYA

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala in West Garo Hills have moved Education Minister Rakkam...
MEGHALAYA

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, has urged the general public to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...
Load more

Popular news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img