Programme raises awareness on Juvenile Justice Act, 2015

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: Police officers, doctors, panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers on Friday came together for an orientation programme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Khasi Hills, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, at Shillong Law College.

Addressing the programme as a resource person, KE Rymbai, JMCF/Principal Magistrate JJB, Shillong, briefly highlighted the procedure relating to children in conflict with law and age determination.

Yophika Thabah, Assistant Professor, Shillong Law College, spoke on the topic of early access to justice at the pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSSS).

B Chyne from DCPU, Shillong, informed about the procedure relating to children in need of care and protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, while Dr T. Basaiawmoit, Psychologist, DM&HO, spoke about the role of a psychologist under the Juvenile Justice Act in conducting preliminary assessment.

On the other hand, East Khasi Hills DSP, S.A.M. Nongdhar, stressed on the role of police and Special Juvenile Police Unit under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015