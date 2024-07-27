Jowai locals receive training to better skills in food processing

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: As many as 100 participants, including youths and women from the local community, who were eager to enhance their skills in food processing, were provided hands-on training for the preparation of various food products such as chicken pickle, peanut chikki, ginger candy, sweet potato chips, pineapple ready-to-serve (RTS), plum jam, and plum squash.

The training was provided during a programme on ‘food processing’, organised by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College for Skill Development, a constituent college of NEHU from July 22 to 26 at the college campus in Wahiajer, Jowai.

During the valedictory programme, stress was laid on the food processing industry’s potential to contribute to the country’s inclusive growth strategy by fostering an environment conducive to investments in infrastructure, research, innovation and technological upgrades.

The speakers also encouraged participants to take advantage of government incentives aimed at enhancing farmers’ income through better utilisation and value addition of agricultural produce.

Certificates were also distributed among select participants on their successful completion of the training.