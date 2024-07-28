Sunday, July 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

23 Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura for illegal entry

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Agartala, July 28 : At least 23 Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were arrested by the security personnel for entering India illegally, officials said here on Sunday.

Officials said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested the Bangladeshi nationals at the Agartala railway station on Saturday night as they were trying to board a train to travel to other Indian states via Guwahati.

The Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 19 years to 40 years and residents of Bangladesh’s Chapainawabganj district in Rajshahi Division, told the security personnel that they came to India in search of jobs.

The Rajshahi Division, located in the north-western part of Bangladesh, one of the eight divisions of the country has no border with Tripura but in the recent past many nationals of the region entered Tripura, a senior official said.

Tripura shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh’s Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that the paramilitary forces are cracking down heavily on the illegal migration by Bangladeshi nationals and have stepped up the vigil in close coordination with sister agencies in the border area.

Following the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the BSF has stepped up its drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and all field formations are actively breaking down the nexus of touts in the bordering areas.

Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that 95 per cent of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura has already been fenced, while fencing work is going on in the remaining 27.5 km.

Over the last two-and-a-half months, more than 150 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

Officials said that all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally entered Tripura to board trains or buses to go to other states in India “in search of jobs”.

During the past few weeks, Bangladesh witnessed waves of deadly violence and clashes during the quota reform protests claiming the lives of over 170 people and injuring over a thousand.

–IANS

Previous article
Ahead of UP Assembly Session, SP leaders discuss key issues
Next article
Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps for...
NATIONAL

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday, addressed...
NATIONAL

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman and two children recovered from the Dal Lake in...
NATIONAL

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass the targeted growth in the collection of state excise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon...

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...
Load more

Popular news

PMK demands immediate release of water from Mettur dam to facilitate cultivation

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, July 28 : The PMK has called upon...

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...

Three bodies found in J&K’s Dal Lake identified, probe on

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 28 : The bodies of a woman...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img