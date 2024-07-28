Sunday, July 28, 2024
NATIONAL

Bengal govt mulls hiking liquor, beer prices

Kolkata, July 28 : Setting a goal to surpass the targeted growth in the collection of state excise by the end of the current financial year 2024-25, the West Bengal government is mulling the possibility of increasing the prices of different liquor and beer brands.

Sources in the state excise directorate said that the new prices will be announced after evaluating the expressions of interest (EOI) to evaluate the existing cost of production of liquor and beer brands.

The last time, when the state government went for a hike in liquor and beer prices was in February 2023 and before that also the EOIs were sought from the liquor manufacturers to evaluate the production cost.

“On the basis of the EOI evaluations, the final per-bottle price and the state excise to be imposed on it are determined. This year the process of seeking EOIs from the liquor manufacturers and evaluating the same has already started and the final reflection of that evaluation report on the prices of liquor and beer brands would be felt soon,” he said.

Sources said that in the case of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), the per-bottle price might increase in the range between Rs 5 and Rs 100 for 750 ML bottles. In the case of country spirit, the per-bottle- price might increase by Rs 5 for a 600 ml bottle. Beer might be costly from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per bottle.

Insiders from the state excise directorate said that the interim rise in the prices of liquor and beer bottles is aimed at surpassing the targeted collection in state excise as set in the budget estimates for 2024-25.

As per the budget documents for 2024, the targeted state excise collection in the estimates for the same fiscal has been set at Rs 21,846.36 crore, as against the figure of Rs 18,851.06 crore as per the revised estimate figures for 2023-24.

Sources said that the internal target for state excise collection by March 31, 2025, is now being set at Rs 25,000 crore.

–IANS

