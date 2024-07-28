Sunday, July 28, 2024
In pictures: Paris Games kick-off

By: Agencies

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs Edith Piaf’s “Hymne À L’Amour,” one of the French singer’s most well-known songs, on the Eiffel Tower at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday. (X)
The Olympic flag is carried into the Trocadero by Floriane Issert during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday. (X)
The ceremony speeches being held in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Parade of Nations, in Paris, France, on Friday. (X)
