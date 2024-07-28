SPORTS In pictures: Paris Games kick-off By: Agencies Date: July 28, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Canadian singer Celine Dion performs Edith Piaf’s “Hymne À L’Amour,” one of the French singer’s most well-known songs, on the Eiffel Tower at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday. (X) The Olympic flag is carried into the Trocadero by Floriane Issert during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday. (X) The ceremony speeches being held in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Parade of Nations, in Paris, France, on Friday. (X) Previous article1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teamsNext articleSKY-Gambhir era starts with win Related articles SUNDAY FEATURE Paris Olympics and the risk of climate change Europe is in the midst of a heat wave, and while Olympic athletes in Paris for the 2024... SUNDAY FEATURE When temperatures soar to record highs In the unrelenting heat of Morocco's Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too,... SPORTS India scrape past New Zealand 3-2 via penalty stroke Paris, July 27: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh saved his best for the last as he scored the winner from... SPORTS SKY-Gambhir era starts with win Pallekele, July 27: New captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a breathtaking half-century as India comfortably...