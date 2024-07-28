Tynsong’s remark peeves netizens

US travel advisory row

SHILLONG, July 27: A dismissive remark, “I don’t care,” by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in response to a recent US advisory warning its citizens against visiting Meghalaya due to occasional acts of violence, has ignited a storm of criticism on social media.

Social media users have widely condemned Tynsong’s statement, questioning the government’s commitment to addressing safety concerns and the potential impact on tourism. The advisory, issued by the United States, urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Meghalaya, citing the region’s sporadic violence.

Netizens on The Shillong Times’ social media platform voiced their disapproval, highlighting the implications of Tynsong’s statement. One user remarked, “The deputy CM’s statement raises concerns. The US Travel Advisory’s recommendation to reconsider travel is a prudent caution. Why would travellers risk booking flights, hotels, and transportation when local troublemakers, masquerading as NGOs, might disrupt their plans? This situation demands serious consideration from potential visitors.”

Another user emphasised the broader impact on tourism-dependent regions, stating, “It’s time for people to wake up and recognise these potential consequences. Then don’t promote tourism. Don’t forget if tourism ends in Shillong, the innocent people in Dawki, Laitlum, and Cherrapunjee etc., places will be affected badly.”

Criticism extended to Tynsong’s perceived lack of responsibility, with one commenter writing,

“Instead of speaking about betterment of environment for more development of the tourism industry he has spoken so irresponsibly way. It is surprising when such a senior respectable person can speak in this language what can be expected from the younger generation who are unable to think deeply about right or wrong.”

Another user expressed concern over the economic impact, stating, “A beautiful state in India (Meghalaya); one which relies on tourism for growth. Take this as an eye-opener and be very sensible about it. He does not care because it does not affect him personally.”

Many social media users also highlighted the potential consequences for local businesses, emphasising the need for government action to ensure visitor safety. “But you should care dear minister. Tourism is one of the viable industries. With growing unemployment and increasing number of university graduates, can you give enough employment opportunities? Ministers should ne matured people,” wrote one user.

Some questioned Tynsong’s approach to international concerns, with one user stating, “Your job is not to brush off international concerns, it is to address them. Saying, tourists are still coming doesn’t cut it. We need action not complacency. What is your plan to ensure visitors feel safe? How are you going to prevent future incidents?”

Others pointed to underlying issues in the state, urging the Deputy CM to take a more proactive stance. “Let’s get real Mr. Tynsong. We have had people chasing away labourers and banning Assam registered vehicles. These aren’t stray incidents – they are symptoms of a deeper problem that you are choosing to ignore,” another user wrote.

Referring to the advisory, a commenter added, “It is pathetic we have to rely on foreign government to highlight issues our own leaders wont acknowledge. Wake up, your indifference is as damaging as the incidents themselves. Do better or let someone else do the job you are clearly not up for.”

UDP calls for collective action to boost tourism

Against this backdrop, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh emphasised the need for collective action to improve Meghalaya’s tourism industry and the state’s appeal to visitors, following US’s travel advisory urging citizens to reconsider visiting the state due to safety concerns.

Mawthoh highlighted the seriousness of the advisory, stating, “If Meghalaya is branded as a place which is not feasible to visit it means there is something which is very wrong happening here. All stakeholders, including government and non-government sectors, need to put our heads together and see where we have gone wrong and how we can improve the system in facilitating economic activities through the tourism industry.”

Addressing the importance of tourism for the state’s economy, he noted, “When such advisories come up, we need to reflect as a state on where we have gone wrong because tourism is one industry that can really boost the economy of the state.”

Mawthoh proposed several measures to enhance tourism, including the regulation of policies and streamlining of processes. He stated, “Proper regulation of policies, streamlining of things is needed and very important. We have so much to offer to the world, but if something is deterring tourists from coming to Meghalaya, there is something wrong, and we need to take corrective steps and measures.”

Stressing on Meghalaya’s reputation for hospitality, Mawthoh underscored the importance of addressing safety and security concerns for travellers. “We need to address issues of safety and security of travellers, facilitate and regulate proper hospitality. All of these things need to be taken into consideration,” he said.

Mawthoh also pointed out the broader economic benefits of a thriving tourism sector, explaining, “Tourism is an important sector as far as the state is concerned, and we need to think from the economic point of view. It has a multiplier effect – if it develops, other areas also develop. We need to look at the issue seriously and all stakeholders need to play a role here.”

Calling for focus on maintaining a positive image for the state, Mawthoh said, “If the image of the state goes down, then it will be a bad reflection. What will people from outside Meghalaya say? We need to create an enabling environment so that people who come from outside will have a sense of safety and security. If that is not there, who will come?”