Tourists’ ‘harassment’ stirs up hornet’s nest

SHILLONG, July 27: A local group called HNYF’s bold move of checking tourists from Assam at Umtyngar and sending them back, has stirred up the hornet’s nest in the state and set a number of tongues wagging. Ten Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation members were arrested, against whom a suo motu FIR was registered as well by the police at Mawngap police station.

Perturbed at the incident, North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) constituents, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) discussed the issue with seriousness.

The KSU stated that the organisation does not conform to any such initiative of stopping vehicles from Assam. “Vehicles ferrying tourists from Assam should come to Meghalaya without any worry or agony. However it is pertinent for both the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to have thorough dialogue on the issue and solve the same permanently. Similarly tourists’ taxis associations from both states are requested to maintain cordial relationship and a spirit of common understanding,” the KSU said.

In a joint press release, AASU president Utpal Sarma, its general secretary Sankor Jyoti Barua, and KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, its general secretary Donald V Thabah have stated that it has been a constant endeavour of the AASU and the KSU to strengthen friendly relation among the people of Assam and Meghalaya as both states are being plagued with the same problem of infiltration of illegal immigrants. “AASU and KSU have always supported each other in their quest for survival and protection of indigenous Assamese and Khasis since time immemorial in both the states and we are committed to continue this affirmative effort,” the joint statement read.

The joint statement of KSU and AASU, issued after a discussion under the aegis of NESO, was shared by NESO chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya on X.

Tourism stakeholders of Ri War Mihngi area dejected

A dejected lot of tourism stakeholders of Ri War Mihngi area condemned Friday’s incident at Umtyngar.

In a joint statement, the stakeholders from Ri War Mihngi area, comprising local guides and guest house, homestay and restaurant owners, said a large number of people depend on tourism for their livelihood, directly or indirectly.

They said local and international tourists are contributing significantly to the region’s economy. “We acknowledge the right to protest. However, the actions taken yesterday were misguided and detrimental not only to our tourism sector but also to many local businesses which depend on the flow of visitors,” the statement said.

According to the stakeholders, the attempt to deny access to the vehicles not only endangered the safety and well-being of the tourists but also tarnished the reputation of the Khasi community which has always welcomed people from outside and is known for its hospitality.

They further stated that many of the guests and visitors expressed disappointment over the incident and this might have lasting effects on their perception of the area.

“We firmly believe that constructive dialogue and collaboration are crucial to addressing any concerns regarding tourism and its impact on our community. We remain open to discussions with all relevant stakeholders, including profit-driven entities, community activists, and local government, to find balanced solutions that preserve our natural and cultural resources while supporting the economy,” the statement said.

According to the stakeholders, this toll on tourism not only impacts immediate economic interests but poses a long-term threat to other local economies, affecting jobs and the livelihoods of those who depend on tourism.

They urged the state government, especially the local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, to take immediate actions to resolve the matter.

“The tourism industry is not just a source of revenue; it is an essential component of our community’s identity. In light of these disruptions, it is crucial that we come together to protect our vital tourism infrastructure and experience,” the statement added.

Regulated entry of tourists

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has called for the regulation of people entering Meghalaya, including tourists, to curb the potential influx of illegal immigrants.

HSPDP president KP Pangniang made the statement following Friday’s incident at Umtyngar. Pangniang expressed concerns that illegal immigrants could exploit tourist entry to gain access to the state.

“The free entry of people into the state could lead to a major influx problem. This is why we need a strong mechanism to handle the issue of influx and illegal immigration,” Pangniang said.

‘Act of frustration’

He also described the incident as an act of frustration from pressure groups dissatisfied with the delay in the central government’s approval of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Meghalaya. According to Pangniang, this incident serves as a wake-up call for both the central and state governments about the urgent need for ILP to address the influx issue.

“Even the Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state. I believe various political parties and pressure groups need to pressure the Centre to make this long-pending demand a reality,” Pangniang added.

It may be recalled that the HNYF members prevented the movement of tourist vehicles from Assam and checked the travellers at Umtyngar, which is a strategic location that leads to Sohra, Mawlynnong and Dawki — the three top tourist destinations in Meghalaya.

Police had reached the spot and arrested 10 members of the pressure group, however, videos of the incident have gone viral across the region and the country, giving rise to fears of repercussions in Assam.

Police even filed a suo motu FIR with Mawngap PS against the 10 group members for preventing Assam tourist vehicles from travelling to Sohra, Mawlynnong and Dawki.