123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides

Wayanad, July 30: In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors.

34 bodies have been identified, and 18 of them have been handed over to relatives of the deceased persons, officials said. (PTI)