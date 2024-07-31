Wednesday, July 31, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

NIA chargesheets arms & explosives trafficker in Myanmar insurgents linked case

New Delhi/Aizawl, July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted an accused in a pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case linked with Myanmar-based insurgent groups, sources said on Wednesday.

NIA sources said that the chargesheet against Lalngaihawma was filed before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi on Tuesday under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Lalngaihawma has been charged with active involvement in the network operating in the northeast region, along with other parts of the country. NIA had registered the case on December 26, 2023, against him and others on the basis of inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives etc. in the northeastern region of the country.

Investigations by the agency so far have revealed that Lalngaihawma had established strong linkages with Myanmar-based insurgent groups. With their help, he used to receive arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to various insurgent and criminal groups.

Lalngaihawma had also received huge funds through various channels, including his Myanmar-based associates. NIA further found that the accused had established a nexus with licensed arms dealers. He used the nexus to pilferage non-prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, besides trafficking prohibited bore weapons. Further investigations in the case are in progress.

IANS

