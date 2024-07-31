Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Tourist taxi associations of two states hold reconciliation meet

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, July 30: The association of tourist taxi drivers from Meghalaya and Assam held a reconciliation meeting in Nongpoh on Tuesday to address the incident on July 26 in Umtyngar, where HNYF members had stopped Assam tourist vehicles from ferrying passengers to Dawki and Sohra.
Leaders from over 11 drivers’ associations from both states participated in the meeting to clarify the misunderstandings and resolve the issues that caused confusion and difficulties for drivers and tourists.
Tiplang Nongbet, president of the Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association (HTTA) and Robin Dutta, president of the Greater Guwahati Tourist Taxi Association (GGTTA), addressed the media post-meeting.
They emphasised that the Meghalaya government had not issued any order to ban Assam vehicles. The action was taken by a few individuals.
Robin Dutta stated, “There is no government restriction on vehicles or tourists from Assam. The confusion was caused by some unwanted elements, not the government. We want to assure everyone that tourists are welcome in Meghalaya.”
He further added, “Social media statements have escalated tensions unnecessarily. We aim to defuse this by clarifying that there is no ban. Tourists are free to visit.”
Another critical issue discussed was the illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes. The associations agreed to work together to curb this practice, which affects the earnings of licensed drivers. “We will restrict illegal taxis and report them to the government, ensuring fair competition,” Dutta noted.
The meeting also addressed the problem of booking agents operating illegally, which undermines legitimate business. “We will detect and report these agents,” Dutta said.
Victor Malsawma Duia, a tourist taxi driver, raised concerns about the taxes collected by agents at the Guwahati Airport. He highlighted the financial burden this imposes on drivers. The Assam drivers pledged to help resolve this issue.
The meeting concluded with a joint appeal for mutual cooperation and support to ensure the tourism industry thrives, benefitting both states.

Previous article
Weight restriction on Umiam bridge angers night super bus operators
Next article
Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be ‘men with golden arm’ as...
MEGHALAYA

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and two-time former Lok Sabha member Chandrasekhar H Vijayashankar, who...
MEGHALAYA

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases favours large business entities only’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30:...
MEGHALAYA

Weight restriction on Umiam bridge angers night super bus operators

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: A day after the state government decided to restrict the movement of heavy...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

SPORTS 0
Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh...

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and...

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases...
Load more

Popular news

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

SPORTS 0
Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh...

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and...

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img