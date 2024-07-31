Tourist taxi associations of two states hold reconciliation meet

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, July 30: The association of tourist taxi drivers from Meghalaya and Assam held a reconciliation meeting in Nongpoh on Tuesday to address the incident on July 26 in Umtyngar, where HNYF members had stopped Assam tourist vehicles from ferrying passengers to Dawki and Sohra.

Leaders from over 11 drivers’ associations from both states participated in the meeting to clarify the misunderstandings and resolve the issues that caused confusion and difficulties for drivers and tourists.

Tiplang Nongbet, president of the Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association (HTTA) and Robin Dutta, president of the Greater Guwahati Tourist Taxi Association (GGTTA), addressed the media post-meeting.

They emphasised that the Meghalaya government had not issued any order to ban Assam vehicles. The action was taken by a few individuals.

Robin Dutta stated, “There is no government restriction on vehicles or tourists from Assam. The confusion was caused by some unwanted elements, not the government. We want to assure everyone that tourists are welcome in Meghalaya.”

He further added, “Social media statements have escalated tensions unnecessarily. We aim to defuse this by clarifying that there is no ban. Tourists are free to visit.”

Another critical issue discussed was the illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes. The associations agreed to work together to curb this practice, which affects the earnings of licensed drivers. “We will restrict illegal taxis and report them to the government, ensuring fair competition,” Dutta noted.

The meeting also addressed the problem of booking agents operating illegally, which undermines legitimate business. “We will detect and report these agents,” Dutta said.

Victor Malsawma Duia, a tourist taxi driver, raised concerns about the taxes collected by agents at the Guwahati Airport. He highlighted the financial burden this imposes on drivers. The Assam drivers pledged to help resolve this issue.

The meeting concluded with a joint appeal for mutual cooperation and support to ensure the tourism industry thrives, benefitting both states.