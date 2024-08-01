Border talks: WKH committee awaits Assam date for site visits

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The West Khasi Hills regional committee on boundary dispute is awaiting a response from its Assam counterpart for inspection of sites, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

According to the Minister who is also the Chairman of the West Khasi Hills panel, the regional committees of Meghalaya have got a lease of life as the state government has extended the time for them to submit the final reports till September 2024.

Earlier, a notification issued by the Home (Political) Department had stated that the regional committees constituted for the second phase of negotiations for resolution of boundary disputes have been given time till September 30, 2024 to submit their reports to the state government.

To a query, Lyngdoh said the West Khasi Hills regional committee has sought a date from the Assam government for the inspection of disputed areas. He said the same was conveyed through the District Commissioner of Kamrup.

“Once we get a date, we will inspect the sites which will include several villages. Subsequently, we will be ready with the final report,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had stated earlier that before the resumption of second phase of border talks, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma would hold a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to chalk out the plan of action.

He had also said that the three regional committees have not yet completed their preparatory works vis-à-vis inspection of the disputed areas.