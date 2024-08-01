Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Hezbollah chief to address public today after Israel assassinated its military chief

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 1: The Chief of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, will give a public address today after the funeral of Hezbollah’s military chief Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Tuesday night.

 

The body of Shukr, who was also an advisor to Nasarullah, was found among the rubble in southern Beirut on Wednesday evening.

 

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant has publicly said that Fuad Shukr had the blood of several Israelis on his hands and that the killing of Shukr was a message that Israel would reach out to its enemies anywhere in the world.

 

It may be recalled that Hezbollah has been continuously attacking Israel since October 8, especially in the Northern Territory of Israel. Israel has evacuated a large number of its population from its Northern Territory.

 

On July 27, 12 children were killed in a Hezbollah rocket strike on a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in Golan Heights.

 

The killings of Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh are likely to accelerate the war against Israel in the days to come. (IANS)

Previous article
Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house
Next article
Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has expressed concern over "the...
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of...
Business

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market...
News Alert

Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work

Shillong, August 1: At least 36 people were missing after a cloudburst in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

Popular news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img