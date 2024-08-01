Hezbollah chief to address public today after Israel assassinated its military chief

Shillong, August 1: The Chief of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, will give a public address today after the funeral of Hezbollah’s military chief Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Tuesday night.

The body of Shukr, who was also an advisor to Nasarullah, was found among the rubble in southern Beirut on Wednesday evening.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant has publicly said that Fuad Shukr had the blood of several Israelis on his hands and that the killing of Shukr was a message that Israel would reach out to its enemies anywhere in the world.

It may be recalled that Hezbollah has been continuously attacking Israel since October 8, especially in the Northern Territory of Israel. Israel has evacuated a large number of its population from its Northern Territory.

On July 27, 12 children were killed in a Hezbollah rocket strike on a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in Golan Heights.

The killings of Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh are likely to accelerate the war against Israel in the days to come. (IANS)