Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Aug 1: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, took over as the 22nd Director General (DG) of the Assam Rifles known by the sobriquet of “Sentinels of the Northeast” on Thursday, officials said.

Lt Gen Lakhera has varied and rich professional experience of Assam Rifles and the northeastern region, having served extensively in the locality including being Inspector General in Assam Rifles at Nagaland.

According to an official statement, Lt Gen Lakhera was commissioned to the Indian Military Academy into the 4 Sikh Light Infantry on June 9. 1990, the unit which he subsequently commanded in lower Assam under the Red Horn Division.

He is a post-graduate from Defence Service Staff College, Wellington and an alumnus of the Higher Defence Management Course from the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and completed the prestigious National Defence Course from The Royal College of Defence Studies, London (United Kingdom).

His academic qualifications include an MSc from Madras University, an MA from King’s College, London (UK) and a Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University. “The General Officer has tenanted various Command and staff appointments during his illustrious career.

Some of the important appointments tenanted by Lt Gen Lakhera include Division Officer and Tactical Training Officer at NDA, Khadakwasla, Deputy Military Advisor to GOC-in-C, Eastern Comd, Director in Military Operations Directorate, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) at Kohima etc,” the official release said.

Lt Gen Lakhera was the Additional Director General of Military Operations handling Information Warfare prior to taking over as Director General of Assam Rifles. “The new Director General of Assam Rifles has extensive experience in planning and executing the counter-insurgency and counterterrorist operations in J& K and in the northeastern region.

Lakhera is a highly decorated officer with Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and two Army Commander Commendation Cards to his credit,” the statement said.

IANS

Previous article
India is young country with old politicians, must aspire for younger ones: Raghav Chadha
Next article
Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in Men’s 50m Rifle 3P event
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

13,500 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Aug 1: Myanmar police have seized 13,500 kg of controlled chemicals sodium cyanide in the Shan state...
NATIONAL

NADA conducts anti-doping education programme for women and men cricketers at NCA

New Delhi, Aug 1: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has conducted a session on anti-doping education programme for...
NATIONAL

IIT Delhi transfers 2 indigenous health technologies to industry

New Delhi, Aug 1: Two indigenous healthcare technologies developed by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) researchers were...
NATIONAL

From a TTE in Railways to Olympic medallist: The inspiring journey of Swapnil Kusale

Chateauroux, Aug 1: India's marksman Swapnil Kusale secured a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

13,500 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

NATIONAL 0
Yangon, Aug 1: Myanmar police have seized 13,500 kg...

NADA conducts anti-doping education programme for women and men cricketers at NCA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 1: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)...

IIT Delhi transfers 2 indigenous health technologies to industry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 1: Two indigenous healthcare technologies developed...
Load more

Popular news

13,500 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

NATIONAL 0
Yangon, Aug 1: Myanmar police have seized 13,500 kg...

NADA conducts anti-doping education programme for women and men cricketers at NCA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 1: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)...

IIT Delhi transfers 2 indigenous health technologies to industry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 1: Two indigenous healthcare technologies developed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img