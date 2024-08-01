Thursday, August 1, 2024
India is young country with old politicians, must aspire for younger ones: Raghav Chadha

By: Agencies

Share post:

New Delhi, Aug 1:  Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, while addressing the Upper House on Thursday advocated for a reduction in the minimum age to contest elections, stressing the need for younger representation in Indian politics.

He highlighted that India, with an average age of 29 years, is one of the youngest countries globally, yet the age of its politicians does not reflect this youthful demographic. The Rajya Sabha MP noted, “India’s population includes 38 per cent who are under 35 years and more than half who are under 25. However, are our elected leaders as young?”

Drawing a historical comparison, he said, “In the first Lok Sabha after Independence, 26 per cent of the members were under 40, but in the current 17th Lok Sabha, only around 12 per cent are under 40.” “We are a young country with old politicians. We must aspire to become a young country with young politicians,” Chadha said, emphasising the need to encourage young people to enter mainstream politics.

Pointing out that politics is often not seen as a desirable career, the AAP leader said, “Parents want their children to become doctors, engineers, sportspersons, scientists, but no one encourages them to become politicians. I believe it is necessary to introduce incentives for young people to encourage their participation in mainstream politics.” Chadha also proposed that the government reduce the minimum age to contest elections from 25 to 21 years. “In India, the age to contest an election is 25 years. I would like to urge that the government reduce the minimum age to contest polls and make it 21 years. And then 21-year-old youths can join mainstream politics by contesting the polls.”

He reasoned that if 18-year-olds can vote, they should also be allowed to contest elections at 21, thus enabling them to engage directly in the political process of the country.

IANS

