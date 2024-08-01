Textile factory resumes operation in Afghanistan

Shillong, August 1: The operation of a textile plant in south Afghanistan’s Kandahar province was resumed after more than two decades of suspension, General Director of the plant Mawlawi Mohammad Salim Sabir said on Thursday.

Parts of the plant have been repaired to resume production, the official said, adding the plant would become fully operational soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plant would produce cotton and wool textiles, the official said.

Currently, 200 people are working at the plant, the official said, adding 8,000 employees in two shifts would find jobs at the factory when it fully operates.

The administration has restored and reactivated over a dozen industrial units including a sugar plant and some cement factories over the past two years.