Committee to examine SSA non-academic staff demands

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The state government on Thursday constituted a rationalisation committee, headed by Commissioner and Secretary of Education Vijay Mantri and representatives of the SSA non-teaching staff as members, to examine a proposal for enhancement and rationalisation of the salaries of SSA non-academic staff at the state, district and block levels.

This development comes after representatives of the agitating SSA non-teaching staff met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss their demands. According to the terms and reference of the committee, it will examine all the proposals received thus far pertaining to the enhancement of salaries of all non-academic staff of SSA, study the pay structures of other societies in the state and also make a reference to the pay structures followed in other similar institutions.

The committee will suggest steps to eliminate all the disparity in pay levels of similar posts across various districts and blocks and also examine the proposals received pertaining to the annual increment to such staff.

It will also consider the length of service for rationalisation of salaries, make suggestions and recommendations related to the rationalisation of posts of different categories and ensure that the guidelines and directions issued by the Finance department from time to time are adhered to while making the recommendations.

SSA non-teaching staff association president, Jennifer J Synrem hoped that the members of the committee will definitely make something happen at the earliest for their sake.

She said they will meet on Friday but added that they want a written communication from the government on how much time it will take before their demands are met.

Around 600 non-teaching SSA staff began an indefinite sit-in at Madan Malki ground on Wednesday in response to the state government’s decision to enhance their salaries by only 25 per cent, effective from April 1 this year, a figure the association deems insufficient.

The association is demanding an 80 per cent salary hike, a 2 per cent increment based on seniority, and a 5 per cent yearly increment.