Friday, August 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Jemino discusses role of local bodies with CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Illegal migration, influx in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday and discussed the role the traditional institutions in the state can play in combating illegal migration and influx of migrant workers.
As the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) is pending, he had earlier suggested that the state government can engage the traditional institutions in combating the problem.
After the meeting, Mawthoh told reporters that the role of Dorbar Shnong will be crucial in evolving a strong mechanism against illegal migration and influx, and for effective coordination with the government, law enforcers and district administration.
He said Sangma was positive and assured of all possible help for better coordination.
Stating that the Centre’s decision to implement ILP and MRSSA is pending, Mawthoh said the traditional bodies can be of great help if proper mechanisms are put in place.
“The traditional institutions have displayed remarkable contributions during the Covid period and in many instances relating to law and order, providing safety and security to citizens. They need due recognition for their effort and much-needed support in streamlining their functioning. The role of the Dorbars needs appreciation for their voluntary spirit and participation, especially during times of crisis,” the UDP general secretary said.
The CM acknowledged the voluntary spirit and participation of the Dorbars, especially during times of crisis, and expressed appreciation for their role.
In the absence of an effective mechanism to check illegal migration, there is a public perception that the engagement of the traditional institutions will be a positive step towards harnessing the potential of community-based organizations in addressing the challenges faced by the state.

Previous article
Committee to examine SSA non-academic staff demands
Next article
KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional bodies under the banner of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism...
MEGHALAYA

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. (PIB)
MEGHALAYA

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday protested in front of the...
MEGHALAYA

Committee to examine SSA non-academic staff demands

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The state government on Thursday constituted a rationalisation committee, headed by Commissioner and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional...

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister...

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

MEGHALAYA 0
EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’...
Load more

Popular news

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional...

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister...

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

MEGHALAYA 0
EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img