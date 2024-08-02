Jemino discusses role of local bodies with CM

Illegal migration, influx in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday and discussed the role the traditional institutions in the state can play in combating illegal migration and influx of migrant workers.

As the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) is pending, he had earlier suggested that the state government can engage the traditional institutions in combating the problem.

After the meeting, Mawthoh told reporters that the role of Dorbar Shnong will be crucial in evolving a strong mechanism against illegal migration and influx, and for effective coordination with the government, law enforcers and district administration.

He said Sangma was positive and assured of all possible help for better coordination.

Stating that the Centre’s decision to implement ILP and MRSSA is pending, Mawthoh said the traditional bodies can be of great help if proper mechanisms are put in place.

“The traditional institutions have displayed remarkable contributions during the Covid period and in many instances relating to law and order, providing safety and security to citizens. They need due recognition for their effort and much-needed support in streamlining their functioning. The role of the Dorbars needs appreciation for their voluntary spirit and participation, especially during times of crisis,” the UDP general secretary said.

The CM acknowledged the voluntary spirit and participation of the Dorbars, especially during times of crisis, and expressed appreciation for their role.

In the absence of an effective mechanism to check illegal migration, there is a public perception that the engagement of the traditional institutions will be a positive step towards harnessing the potential of community-based organizations in addressing the challenges faced by the state.