Saturday, August 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress expects tough fight in Gambegre bypoll

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The Meghalaya Congress, which is on a high after wresting the Tura Lok Sabha seat from the National People’s Party, is not taking things lightly as far as the upcoming Gambegre bypoll is concerned, and is gearing up for a tough fight.
Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H Pala said senior party leaders like Deborah C Marak and former Gambegre MLA, Saleng A Sangma are working hard to ensure the party retains the seat.
Though the bye-election has not been announced, almost all the political parties have begun informal campaigning in the constituency.
The contest is likely to be intense, with the NPP planning to field Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee as the party candidate and the emergence of BJP’s Bernard Marak as the probable party candidate.
The Congress has not finalised its candidate yet while the TMC is unsure about putting up a candidate since it is awaiting the nod of the party leadership in Bengal.

Climate trend prediction needs tech teeth: CM
Three arrested on charge of banker’s murder in Garo Hills
