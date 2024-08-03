Three arrested on charge of banker’s murder in Garo Hills

From Our Correspondent

BAGHMARA, Aug 2: More than a month after the sensational murder of a banker, hailing from Assam, and posted in the village of Jadigittim in South Garo Hills, police arrested three persons who were suspected to be involved in the incident.

According to reports, the sensational murder took place on June 30 this year leaving the entire area completely shocked.

Immediately after the murder, a case was registered at the Nongalbibra PS under sections 376/302 and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident.

SGH police arrested the three persons based on human intelligence and technical analysis. They have been identified as David R Marak (resident of Kacharipara, Goalpara – Assam), Demen Marak (resident of Tatolgre, Bajengdoba, North Garo Hills) and Salnara R Marak (resident of Tatolgre, Bajengdoba – NGH).

The trio was allegedly trying to form a criminal gang to undertake more criminal activities in the various districts of Garo Hills.

“Immediately after the incident, a SIT to probe into the murder was formed after which our team spoke to various people who had seen the victim last. Many had seen the victim (a resident of Assam) till about 8 pm. We waited for a breakthrough in the case and got one after one of the accused switched on the mobile phone of the victim. We immediately moved for his arrest and were able to do so from Nongchram, East Garo Hills,” informed South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Bamaniya.

Upon his arrest (Salnara) spilled the beans on what took place and also identified the others involved which included his brother David.

On the night of the incident, the three had barged into the house of the victim and threatened her at gunpoint and robbed her off her money and belongings. The police however ruled out sexual assault and stated the reason for the murder was the fact that the victim actually knew one of the perpetrators.

“To ensure they were not identified, the three killed the victim before making off with her money and belongings. We got a major breakthrough when the phone of the victim was opened and the person arrested. He then revealed what took place and identified the others,” informed the SP.

While Salnara was arrested from Nongchram, Damen Marak was picked up from the village of Dengnanggre under Bajengdoba, NGH. The third, David (who is also Salnara’s brother) was the most elusive. David was arrested after four days of constant vigil by the SIT from Assam.

“They have also provided us with the murder weapon and we also managed to seize a gun that was in their possession during the incident. They have been arrested with incriminating evidences. Incidentally they wanted to form a criminal gang,” informed Bamaniya.