Saturday, August 3, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker pens emotional message on ‘dream come true’ campaign

By: Agencies

Chateauroux (France), August 3: The 2024 Paris Olympics have been a ‘dream come true’ for Manu Bhaker as the 22-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals in an edition of the Olympics and the first woman shooter to win a medal at the Games.

At the end of her campaign which saw her miss out on what could have been the first time an Indian won three medals in a single campaign, Manu has written a heartfelt letter thanking the fans for their support.

“I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning two bronze medals is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way,” read the social media post by Manu Bhaker.

Manu had carved her way to the final of the 25m women’s Pistol shooting event where she dominated in the opening rounds. The 22-year-old found herself tied with Hungary’s Veronika Major for third place and was eliminated in the shoot-off and finished fourth.

“I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my family, coach Jaspal Rana sir and everyone who stood by me, including the NRAI, TOPS, SAI, OGQ, Performax; especially the Haryana government. With all my well-wishers. Competing and performing on the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy,” she added.

Bhaker finished third in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol Individual event before teaming up with Sarabjot Singh for the Mixed Team event, becoming the first Indian to win a shooting medal in a team event.

“Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by me through every step. Your encouragement means the world to me! A bittersweet end to my campaign in Paris but happy to contribute to #TeamINDIA’s success. Jai Hind!” concluded the social media post.

IANS

Tata’s Assam plant to produce 4.8 cr chips daily, create 28,000 jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Governors responsible for setting an ideal example for citizens: President Murmu
