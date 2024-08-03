Saturday, August 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Tata's Assam plant to produce 4.8 cr chips daily, create 28,000 jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

New Delhi, August 3 : The Tata Group’s semiconductor plant in Assam will produce 4.83 crore semiconductor chips per day, along with generating 15,000 direct and up to 13,000 indirect jobs once operational, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and IT and I&B, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Saturday.

The Union Minister also pointed out that the semiconductor unit will be a site for the development of indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Wire Bond, flip chip, and I-SIP (integrated system in package) technologies.

According to the Minister, these technologies are extremely critical for key applications such as automotives (especially electric vehicles), communications, network infrastructure, and others.

Nearly 85,000 industry-ready workforce at B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD-level in semiconductor chip design are being trained at 113 academic institutions across the country, and nine of these are in the Northeast.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised the Act East policy and a very important milestone is being achieved in Assam with the commencement of construction of this facility,” the Minister told the media.

According to the government, the Assam plant will be set up with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs.

Highlighting the importance of the semiconductor industry as being a foundational one, the Minister said employment opportunities in various upstream and downstream industries will be created.

IANS

