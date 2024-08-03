Saturday, August 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sports infra worth Rs 1,000 cr under development: Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The state government has set its sights on ramping up sports infrastructure and athletes’ development, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday, while highlighting the remarkable progress in the construction of sports facilities and the introduction of new initiatives aimed at nurturing local talents.
“When we started our tenure, we had roughly about 50 sports infrastructure throughout the state. But today, we have about 275 new structures completed or under construction in different parts of the state,” Sangma said.
He emphasised the scale of this development by adding that the number of sports infrastructures has increased by nearly five times since 2018.
The government’s investment in sports infrastructure has also seen a substantial financial uptick wherein the state now has Rs 1,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects ongoing in the state, Sangma stated.
Additionally, in a bid to strengthen local football, the government has introduced a funding scheme to support clubs at different levels. The elite clubs, which qualify for the I-League and above, will receive substantial financial backing.
“The government will support them with a grant of Rs 2 crore and an additional Rs 1 crore through sponsorship,” Sangma stated, while expressing hope that this incentive would motivate more clubs to strive for excellence.
Additionally, the government is planning to extend support to grassroots and intermediate clubs across the state. These clubs will be eligible for funding up to Rs 15 lakh, depending on specific criteria, which are yet to be finalised. “This is being done to promote and support football and, hopefully, other sports in the future,” Sangma added.
Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri announced plans to establish a residential football academy in partnership with the NorthEast United FC.
“This academy, to be set up in Mawkhanu, will be one of its kind in the Northeast,” Warjri said, while also announcing that Mission Football 2.0 will be launched soon.

Three arrested on charge of banker’s murder in Garo Hills
Shillong’s air quality poor due to rising number of vehicles: Study
