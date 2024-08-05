Monday, August 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

By: By Our Reporter



‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of worship for Hindus’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: The decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to ban Hindi faithful from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin Cave has found support from the KSU.
The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong recently decided to impose the ban following reports that Hindu faithful want to establish a place of worship at the cave, which is famous for the stone structure that naturally forms into what the Hindu faith believes to be a “Shiva Ling”.
The KSU South West Khasi Hills and KSU Lawbah Border Area Circle have supported the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong not to allow the Mawjymbuin Cave, a famous tourist attraction, to become a place of worship for any group.
KSU South West Khasi Hills District president Forwardman Nongrem and KSU Lawbah Border Area Circle president Samborlang Shabong in a joint statement on Sunday said the students’ body endorses the stand of the Dorbar Shnong and they are ready to come out in support of the Dorbar Shnong if there is a need.
The KSU units said they are against any move to convert Krem Mawjymbuin, a popular tourist destination, into a place of worship of a particular religion.
“We will not accept any attempt to use force to establish the place of worship despite opposition from the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong,” they said.
According to the KSU, the construction of a place of worship would destroy the natural beauty of the cave.
“The Mawjymbuin inside the cave has no connection with any faith. Those projections are not supernatural or mythical, they are mere stalactites and stalagmites found all over the world,” the KSU said.
It may be recalled that the executive committee of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong made an announcement on August 1 that no group would be permitted to set up a place of worship at the cave.
This decision came after a Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage group planned to use the site for worship on August 10 and 11.
The group had initially sought permission from East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah before approaching the Dorbar Shnong which expressed surprise that the group had bypassed them and only reached out after the deputy commissioner refused permission without informing the Dorbar Shnong.
Assistant Rangbah Shnong of Mawsynram, Hiamdor Rapsang, had stated that the group originally planned a Pilgrimage on July 3 and 4 but postponed it to August 10 and 11.
The Dorbar Shnong said it will enforce a ban on these dates to prevent the group from using the cave for worship.
Rapsang said the Dorbar Shnong’s decision is not an opposition to the Hindu faith but their stand against public worship services at the Mawjymbuin Cave, which is designated as a tourist attraction rather than a place of worship.
“The ban on religious groups holding public worship services is supported not only by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong but also by various churches and political parties in the surrounding villages near Mawsynram,” he had added.

