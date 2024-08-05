KHADC select committee likely to meet soon

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: The Select Committee constituted by the KHADC to examine the report of the delimitation committee is likely to convene a meeting after the meeting of the ten autonomous councils (ACs) and territorial council (TCs) of the Northeast in Shillong on August 10.

When contacted, Leader of Opposition in the KHADC, Titosstarwell Chyne said they are all busy with the preparation for the proposed meeting of the ACs and TCs.

He said KHADC Deputy CEM, PN Syiem (who is also the chairman of the delimitation committee) is likely to convene the meeting of the Select Committee after the August 10 meeting.

Earlier, the Deputy CEM had said that the select committee will take the final call on the recommendations of the delimitation committee on redrawing the boundaries of the KHADC constituencies.

Syiem had said that once the select committee completes its process, a special session of the KHADC will be convened for members to discuss the readjustment of the 29 constituencies.