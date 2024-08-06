State govt imposes night curfew in border areas; BSF ups vigil

BANGLADESH UNREST

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 5: The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh prompted the Meghalaya government and the Border Security Force (BSF) to step up security along the state’s 443-km-long international border.

Soon after reports emerged on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning, the Meghalaya government convened an emergent meeting. It was attended by top officials of the government and the BSF.

The state government decided to impose night curfew along the international border up to 200 metres from the Zero Line.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the 6 pm-6 am night curfew will be imposed immediately and it will remain in force until the situation improves in Bangladesh.

The BSF has already requisitioned nine battalions. It was learnt the central government is ready to send more paramilitary forces if there is any shortage of manpower.

The state government has directed Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang to provide necessary manpower or logistical support to the BSF. The border-guarding force has been asked to seek assistance from the state government as and when required.

According to government sources, no students from Meghalaya are stranded in Bangladesh. All of them were evacuated recently.

Tynsong said the BSF has all the details about the porous Bangladesh border. He said the Rangbah Shnongs of border areas have been requested to work with government agencies and provide timely information to the government about any illegal entry from Bangladesh side.

Stating that the BSF will take full charge of the Indian territory vis-à-vis 200 metres from the Zero Line, Tynsong said the force has been asked to work with local stakeholders.

HYC asks govt to increase security in border villages

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the state government to increase security to keep a strict vigil in the villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border in order to regulate and check entry of people, especially of Bangladeshi origin, into the state.

“We are apprehensive of the fact that illegal entry of people may take place from Bangladesh either through our porous borders or through other states sharing international border with Bangladesh, taking shelter as political refugees or asylum seekers or as illegal settlers,” HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said in a statement.

The HYC president further urged the state government to instruct the Directorate of Infiltration to work round-the-clock in all the strategic locations in the state, to coordinate with local authorities to keep a strict vigil on the movement of people in their villages and to direct the local police stations to strictly monitor movement of people in their local jurisdiction by working in tandem with local authorities.