Assam blames Meghalaya for Guwahati floods

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The Assam government has blamed inflow of water from Meghalaya for the flood scenario in Guwahati on Monday.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office posted on X that along with record rain in hills of surrounding Meghalaya, a flash flood situation developed in parts of Guwahati.

It was also stated that Monday’s rainfall in Khanapara touched 132 mm within 90 minutes which is almost 20-25% of the total rainfall received by the city during the monsoon season.

As per media reports, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal has attributed the severe flooding in Guwahati to water from neighbouring Meghalaya, citing the red hue of the floodwater as evidence.

Singhal pointed out that the red colour of the floodwater is due to the red soil from Meghalaya.