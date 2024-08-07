Wednesday, August 7, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Assam blames Meghalaya for Guwahati floods

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The Assam government has blamed inflow of water from Meghalaya for the flood scenario in Guwahati on Monday.
The Assam Chief Minister’s Office posted on X that along with record rain in hills of surrounding Meghalaya, a flash flood situation developed in parts of Guwahati.
It was also stated that Monday’s rainfall in Khanapara touched 132 mm within 90 minutes which is almost 20-25% of the total rainfall received by the city during the monsoon season.
As per media reports, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal has attributed the severe flooding in Guwahati to water from neighbouring Meghalaya, citing the red hue of the floodwater as evidence.
Singhal pointed out that the red colour of the floodwater is due to the red soil from Meghalaya.

Previous article
Rakkam urges SSA staff to end indefinite sit-in
Next article
Shah assures strict vigil in border areas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh torched the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka...
MEGHALAYA

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh CAVE CONFLICT By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6:...
MEGHALAYA

Situation may trigger influx, fears UDP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday said the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh...

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says...

Situation may trigger influx, fears UDP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The United Democratic Party...
Load more

Popular news

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh...

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says...

Situation may trigger influx, fears UDP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The United Democratic Party...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img